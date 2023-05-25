AEW Dynamite Ratings Rebound Absent NBA Opposition For Double Or Nothing Go-Home Show

On Wednesday, AEW lucked out a bit with the "go-home" edition of "Dynamite" ahead of Sunday night's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, as for the first time in weeks, there was no Wednesday night NBA playoff competition. There was still an NHL playoff game on TNT in the Eastern Conference finals, but that alone didn't hurt "Dynamite" nearly as much as the NBA-NHL double-whammy did.

According to reporting from ShowbuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, the May 24 "Dynamite" averaged 846,000 viewers across its two hours (up four percent from last week), approximately 417,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (up 13 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.32 rating in P18-49, which earned "Dynamite" fourth place in ShowbuzzDaily's rankings of the day's cable originals. The biggest percentage increase came in female viewers aged 12 to 34, with a whopping 30 percent jump, followed by adults aged 18 to 34 at 22 percent, women aged 18 to 49 at 16 percent, adults aged 25 to 54 at 14 percent, and adults aged 18 to 49 at 13 percent. Total viewership was almost flat, though, with just a one percent gain over the median.

The NHL game on TNT, where the Florida Panthers finished off a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes to close out the Eastern Conference Finals, was second place for the day with a 0.60 rating in P18-49, averaging 1,860,000 viewers overall. The key demo ratings for the day fall off significantly when you get below "Dynamite" in the rankings as the fifth-place show, the NHL post-game coverage on TNT, netted a 0.20 rating.