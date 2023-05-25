Impact Wrestling Results (05/25): Bailey Vs. Sabin, Go-Home To Under Siege

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on May 25, 2023!

This week's episode will serve as the go-home show to Under Siege, which takes place on Friday in London, Ontario. Headlining the night will be "Speedball" Mike Bailey taking on Chris Sabin just 24 hours before Sabin challenges Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship. Another Under Siege preview match will see Rich Swann take on Alan Angels as they will be on opposite ends of a six-man tag team match on Friday.

In the Knockouts division, Jordynne Grace battles Alisha Edwards as Grace prepares for a "last chance" title shot against Deonna Purrazzo at Under Siege. Also, one-half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Taylor Wilde will take on Jessicka while the latter is still waiting for Rosemary to return from the Undead Realm.

Rounding out the night will be John Skyler vs. Chris Bey after Jason Hotch pinned Ace Austin last week thanks to an assist by Brian Myers at ringside. Decay's Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus will also be in action when they take on the team of Kenny King and Sheldon Jean.

