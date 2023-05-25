Impact Wrestling Results (05/25): Bailey Vs. Sabin, Go-Home To Under Siege
This week's episode will serve as the go-home show to Under Siege, which takes place on Friday in London, Ontario. Headlining the night will be "Speedball" Mike Bailey taking on Chris Sabin just 24 hours before Sabin challenges Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship. Another Under Siege preview match will see Rich Swann take on Alan Angels as they will be on opposite ends of a six-man tag team match on Friday.
In the Knockouts division, Jordynne Grace battles Alisha Edwards as Grace prepares for a "last chance" title shot against Deonna Purrazzo at Under Siege. Also, one-half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Taylor Wilde will take on Jessicka while the latter is still waiting for Rosemary to return from the Undead Realm.
Rounding out the night will be John Skyler vs. Chris Bey after Jason Hotch pinned Ace Austin last week thanks to an assist by Brian Myers at ringside. Decay's Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus will also be in action when they take on the team of Kenny King and Sheldon Jean.
Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin
Lock up to start leads to Bailey getting backed to the corner. Bailey then reverses spots before they shake hands. Sabin twists the left wrist but then Bailey tries a roll up. Sabin catches Bailey's foot for a moment and then they run around the ring countering each other until Sabin kicks him while on the apron. Outside, they trade chops and then Sabin works the leg in the ropes. Back in the center, Sabin ties up Bailey's arms. Bailey slips out and starts throwing punches.
Bailey runs the ropes and fires back with a single leg dropkick. Bailey delivers several more kicks and then lands a standing shooting star press, cover. Sabin dropkicks Bailey's left arm when he tried a springboard. Sabin lands a missile dropkick. Bailey manages to roll Sabin up and then kicks and drops the double knees on him with a flip. Sabin counters tornado kick with his own dropkick. Sabin knees Bailey in the head several tries before dropping him with a powerbomb.
Bailey lands a big moonsault out of the ring. Back inside, Sabin catches a foot but then gets kicked by the other. Sabin escapes from Ultimo Weapon and connects with a powerbomb off the apron and onto the floor. Bailey tries chasing Sabin up top, but Sabin punches him off. Bailey pops back up and tries again, but Sabin escapes and then runs back to hit a massive suplex. Sabin hits the Clothesline from Hell and tries Cradle Shock, but Bailey countered with a roll up. They meet again with a flip as Bailey tries for another nearfall. Bailey kicks Sabin a couple times before connecting with Tornado Kick. Sabin dodges Ultimo Weapon and then hoists him up for Muscle Buster. Sabin hits Cradle Shock for the win.
Winner: Chris Sabin
We see a vignette for Trinity.