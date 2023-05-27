Downstait's Zack Call Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling Themes

Presentation is key in any performance, but especially in the world of professional wrestling, and that presentation entails numerous components such as the in-ring action, ring gear, promos, and entrance music.

Many composers have lent their talent to producing theme songs for professional wrestlers, but one of the most popular contributors in recent history is the rock band Downstait. Wrestling fans may recognize Downstait for their work in creating songs for performers like Cody Rhodes, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Britt Baker.

During a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Downstait's lead singer, Zack Call, shared his Mount Rushmore of entrance themes, which excluded any tracks written by Downstait. First on his list was "No More Words" by Endeverafter, which was used by "The Charismatic Enigma," Jeff Hardy. Hardy began walking out to the song in 2008 when he was contracted to WWE.

"I love that tune, absolutely love that tune," Call said. "It's the first time since I was young that I popped, when he won the WWE title [at Armageddon]. So that song specifically, I watched that whole ride up to him winning the title and I was invested like I was 10 years old again."

Call continued on to say that Booker T's "Can You Dig It" theme by Jim Johnston "without a doubt might be the greatest ever." For the third option, Call named another song written by Jim Johnston -– Kane's first WWE theme song, "Burned." Rounding out his hypothetical Mount Rushmore, Call admitted that his last slot was a tie between The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's glass-shattering theme. Call didn't elaborate on which version of The Rock's theme he was considering.