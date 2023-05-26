Several AEW Stars Reportedly Unlikely To Compete At Forbidden Door Due To AAA Ties

Politics will reportedly prevent several AEW talent from competing at AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's co-promoted Forbidden Door pay-per-view next month. As noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan's strong relationship with CMLL will play a part in which wrestlers with ties to AAA can work one of the biggest events of the year. Talent that are not expected to appear at Forbidden Door now include the likes of Bandido, El Hijo del Vikingo, RUSH, Komander, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, Andrade El Idolo, and Dralistico.

The situation is interesting considering Kenny Omega, Sammy Guevara, and FTR have all worked in AAA and held championships there in recent years. Omega is slated to headline AAA's TripleMania shortly after Forbidden Door, and New Japan has no issue with him working their own events considering he's the reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Additionally, FTR were the reigning AAA Tag Team Champions when they won the IWGP Tag Team titles at last year's event.

Andrade publicized his frustrations with the issue last year as he claimed in an interview that he was slated to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. title at the inaugural show. Orange Cassidy ended up challenging Ospreay, while Andrade and The Lucha Brothers were noticeably absent from the supercard. New Japan and CMLL have had strong ties since 2008, while CMLL and AAA have reportedly been at odds since 1992. Andrade previously worked for CMLL prior to his WWE run and then worked a couple AAA dates over the last two years.