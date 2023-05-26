AEW Rampage Returns To Normal Time Slot Tonight For First Time In 7 Weeks

"AEW Rampage," All Elite Wrestling's secondary TV show on TNT, has been out of its regular time slot, having last aired in its usual Fridays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT slot on April 7 thanks to the network's NBA playoff coverage. This was nothing new, either to "Rampage" or in TNT's wrestling shows in general — NBA playoffs would move "WCW Monday Nitro" to an earlier time slot during the late 1990s, too — but it hit the Nielsen ratings for "Rampage" very hard, with the show posting some record low numbers. However, that ends tonight (May 26), as "Rampage" finally returns to its usual spot at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Originally scheduled as a live broadcast before the date was penciled in as being needed for playoffs, which turned out not to be the case, the show that was taped on Wednesday night includes the following matches:

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico, and Preston Vance)

The Gunns and Ethan Page vs. a trio of local talent

Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

Best Friends vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

In addition, immediately following "Rampage," TNT will be airing the "Countdown to Double or Nothing" preview show for this Sunday night's pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Rampage" launched in August 2021, and was initially positioned as being on the same level as "Dynamite," with the early episodes including Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage and CM Punk's debut. That degree of focus would lessen in time, with the two shows feeling increasingly separated from each other. The presence of top stars never really went away, with Jon Moxley, for example, wrestling on last week's show, but title matches and other bouts of perceived importance of become less and less frequent over time.