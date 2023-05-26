WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (05/26) - The KO Show Returns, United States Championship Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on May 26, 2023, coming to you from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina!

The go home show for WWE Night of Champions will see Kevin Owens host Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on "The KO Show". The three men, along with Sami Zayn, will meet in the ring tomorrow night in a blockbuster match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Austin Theory will put his United States Championship on the line against Sheamus in his ninth televised defense. The pair faced one another in a First Round Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament two weeks ago, and "The Celtic Warrior" caught Theory with a Brogue Kick after hearing some choice words Theory had for him.

Speaking of the World Heavyweight Tournament, AJ Styles looks to gain some momentum going into his match for the finals against Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Night of Champions as he takes on Karrion Kross. Kross sent a message to Styles last week, even providing him with his own tarot card.

Before they meet in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Women's Tag Team Championship this coming Monday on "WWE Raw", Damage CTRL's Bayley and IYO SKY will square off with Raquel Rodriguez and her new tag team partner Shotzi. Shotzi provided a hand to Rodriguez after she was blindsided by a post-match attack at the hands of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.