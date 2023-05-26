AEW Rampage Live Coverage (05/26) - Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida Vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir, Two Trios Matches And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on May 26, 2023, coming to you from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Following their victory over The Varsity Athletes last week, The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn look to score another victory tonight as they collide with La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, Dralistico, and Preston Vance. Gunn, Anthony Bowens, and Max Caster have been on a winning streak since the April 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite", coming out on top during the Tres de Mayo Battle Royal in addition to defeating the likes of the Jericho Appreciation Society, and Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade.

After coming up short against The Outcasts during last week's episode of "Dynamite", Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Hikaru Shida look to redeem themselves tonight as they take on Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. Baker and Shida have found themselves in an unlikely alliance, with the common goal of taking down Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Saraya.

Before they square off with one another for the International Championship in the Blackjack Battle Royal this Sunday at "Double or Nothing", Best Friends' Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor will go head-to-head with Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. Elsewhere, Ethan Page and The Gunns will be in trios competition for the first time on AEW programming.