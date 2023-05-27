GCW Lifestyle 2023 Results (5/26): El Hijo Del Vikingo Vs. Gringo Loco Vs. Komander, GCW Ultraviolent Title Match, More

Game Changer Wrestling presented Lifestyle 2023 from the Silver Nugget Casino & Event Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The opening match of the evening saw Alec Price defeat Jimmy Lloyd, Billie Starkz, Sam Stackhouse, Matt Vandagriff, and Damian Drake in a Scramble Match.

Reigning NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. then picked up a submission victory against current GCW Tag Team Champion and JCW Champion Jordan Oliver in a non-title bout, before Maki Itoh emerged victorious against Sandra Moone. Steph De Lander and Matt Cardona attacked Itoh following that bout until Nick Gage made the save. Joey Janela and Sawyer Wreck then ambushed De Lander and Cardona as they retreated, which led into Wreck and Janela defeating De Lander and Cardona in a tag team match.

The action continued with Blake Christian overcoming Dark Sheik via referee's stoppage — the 2023 Grab the Brass Ring winner sent a message to reigning GCW World Champion Masha Slamovich by choking out Sheik. The sixth bout of the night saw Mance Warner and BUSSY's EFFY and Allie Katch defeat Ciclope and Miedo Extremo of Los Macizos and John Wayne Murdoch, and Starboy Charlie, Titus Alexander, and Jack Cartwheel in a trios three-way match.

El Hijo del Vikingo got the better of Gringo Loco and Komander in a three-way clash before the final match of the evening. And in the main event, Rina Yamashita retained the GCW Ultraviolent Championship against Cole Radrick in a deathmatch — both wrestlers shook hands after their violent war.