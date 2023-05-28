Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn Says She's Open To Wrestling Again

Former Divas Champion Kaitlyn has not been in a wrestling ring since 2019, but as the classic wrestling phrase goes it is never say never as to whether she would step back into the ring again down the line.

"I think with anything I am not 100% so against coming back like, 'Oh, I'm retired and that's it," she told "Muscle Memory." "I'm always open to cool opportunities, cool collaborations, it's not really in my sight right now to pursue wrestling, but after so many years of being removed from it I certainly have a different appreciation for it."

Kaitlyn's last wrestling appearances took place on the independent scene for GWA, and when it comes to WWE she hasn't been seen since the second Mae Young Classic in 2018. During her main run with the company, which lasted from 2010 to 2014, she was able to enjoy plenty of success, which included winning season three of the NXT game show and holding the Divas Championship. However, Kaitlyn believes that if she did return to the ring she would be a completely different performer than before.

"I feel like I understand it on such a deeper level and for truly such an art form that it is," she said. "I'll never say I'm retired and I'll never get in a ring again, but it's not anything that I am actively trying to make happen."

