Bryan Danielson Comments On The Passing Of UK Wrestling Promoter Brian Dixon

It was announced over the weekend that legendary British wrestling promoter Brian Dixon had passed away. Dixon was the founder of All Star Wrestling, one of the United Kingdom's oldest promotions. Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson — who worked for All Star Wrestling in the 2000s — commented on Dixon's passing during the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 post-show media press conference. "I just heard that, I don't know, midday. [It] makes me really sad," Danielson said.

Danielson said Dixon provided him an opportunity to earn a full-time living from wrestling after he was initially let go by WWE in 2001. "The American Dragon" revealed that he made £50 per show and would wrestle multiple times per week. Danielson added that if Dixon had paid him a little more money when he returned to All Star Wrestling in 2003, then he would have stayed longer and never left. Danielson said he couldn't thank Dixon enough, having returned to wrestle for the promotion again in 2005 and 2008. He concluded his comments about Dixon by saying he was grateful for him and that he was sad to learn he had passed away.

During his time performing for All Star Wrestling, Danielson wrestled as The American Dragon and as The Dynamic Dragon. He captured the ASW World Middle-Weight Championship in 2003, defeating James Mason in a tournament final match at Fairfield Halls in Croydon, England. Danielson wrestled various notable names while working for the promotion, including Doug Williams, Robbie Brookside, Dean Allmark, Jonny Storm, and Gangrel. His final match for All Star Wrestling came in July 2008, where he was defeated by Kid Cool in a singles bout.