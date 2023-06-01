Jeff Jarrett Would Have Worked With Booker T If He Came To WWE In Invasion Angle

Following WWE's purchase of WCW in 2001, the company ran an infamous Invasion angle where some WCW stars made their way over to WWE — however, major names such as Sting and Jeff Jarrett were not part of the story, resulting in some believing the angle felt lackluster. Looking back, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jarrett believes that had he been brought in, he should have taken part in a rivalry with fellow WCW star Booker T.

"If I would have come back and I would have been portrayed out of the gate, 'Oh, man, here comes this WCW guy. He's going to align with Booker.' And Booker brings me in and I'm his buddy and we've been through wars ... The first opportunity I get, I lay him out," Jarrett on "My World." "I say, 'Are you kidding me? I've always been a WWE guy,' and kind of turncoat on the Invasion part and side with the WWE guys." The Invasion angle ended with WWE defeating WCW at that year's Survivor Series, which means had Jarrett turned on Booker, he could have ended up on the winning team.

While certain talent that made their way over from WCW found success in WWE, such as Booker himself, Jarrett would take a different approach following WCW's death, as he helped start a new promotion in 2002 known as TNA. He would not make his way back to WWE in a wrestling role until 2019, when he took part in that year's Royal Rumble and lost to Elias eight days later on "WWE Raw."

