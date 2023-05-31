WWE Raw Viewership Dips On Memorial Day Opposite Heat-Celtics Game 7

Until the weekly wrestling TV shows are rid of direct competition from playoff games in the NBA and, to a lesser extent, the NHL, there's not much that can be read into the Nielsen ratings for the wrestling shows. WWE and AEW have made up a small amount of ground when they've loaded up the shows, but that's about it. On Monday, besides whatever influence the Memorial Day holiday had, "WWE Raw" was opposite game seven of the NBA Easter Conference finals as well as what ended up being the deciding game of the NHL Western Conference finals, and that seemingly made a further dent.

According to reporting from ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, Monday's "Raw" averaged 1,611,000 viewers across its three hours (down 2% from last week), approximately 683,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 3% from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.52 rating in 18 to 49, which earned "Raw" fourth place in ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of Monday's cable originals, behind the NBA game as well as its pre-game and post-game shows. Given Nielsen's stated 10% margin of error, it can be considered something of a win, but it also follows the trend of the bigger NBA games siphoning viewers away.

That NBA game on TNT, with the Miami Heat downing the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference Finals, averaged 11,900,000 viewers with a 4.24 rating in the key demo. According to a Warner Bros. Discovery press release, it was the most-watched Eastern Conference Finals ever on TNT.

For a bigger-picture look at the ratings, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "Raw" did across various demographics compared the median viewership of the previous four weeks. By that metric, all but two of the demographics moved downward, with the exceptions being women aged 18 to 49 (up 3%) and female viewers aged 12 to 34 (up 2%). The only percentage change to top Nielsen's 10% margin of error came in male viewers aged 12 to 34, which dropped 16% from the median. Of the single-digit percentage changes, the most significant was in total viewers, which was down 8%.