Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ To Guest On Wrestling Inc. Podcast Special Edition

Wrestling Inc. is excited to announce a special edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast at 6 p.m. later today, June 1, with special guest Johnny Christ, bassist of the acclaimed heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold. Johnny, a huge wrestling fan who attended this year's WrestleMania with A7X singer M. Shadows, will join host Jack Farmer to talk about his love for professional wrestling, its connection to the world of heavy metal and rock and roll, and of course, the latest news.

So many of the best entrance themes in pro wrestling come from the worlds of rock and metal, from Edge using Alter Bridge's "Metalingus" and Sting coming out to Metallica's "Seek and Destroy" to CM Punk walking out to Living Colour's "Cult of Personality" and Chris Jericho using Fozzy's "Judas." Avenged Sevenfold, of course, notably provided the official theme song of WrestleMania 32 with the band's anthem, "Hail to the King."

Johnny will also be on hand to talk about Avenged Sevenfold's upcoming eighth studio album, "Life Is but a Dream..." releasing tomorrow, June 2.

Tune in to today's special edition of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast live at 6 p.m. Eastern or catch it later on your favorite streaming platform.