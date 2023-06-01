Impact Wrestling Results (06/01): Bully Ray Speaks, Trinity Vs. Savannah Evans

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on June 1, 2023!

Fresh off of last week's Under Siege event, Bully Ray will kick off the show to address his heinous actions. Under Siege went off the air with Bully and Steve Maclin putting Impact President Scott D'Amore through a burning table in the ring. It clearly sent a message that they don't abide by the company's authority figure, which leaves several questions left to be answered.

A pair of Knockouts matches will highlight some of Impact's newcomers. After beating Gisele Shaw at Under Siege, Trinity will now go one-on-one with Shaw's muscle, Savannah Evans. Evans tried interfering in the Under Siege match, however Trinity still prevailed. We'll also see the Impact in-ring debut of Dani Luna, who previously competed for "NXT UK." Luna accompanied Subculture to the ring for the World Tag Team title match at Under Siege, but tonight, she will square off against Jody Threat.

Additionally, Eddie Edwards will take on Yuya Uemura after the two came up short in a six-way contender's match last Friday. Sami Callihan will team up with Jake Crist again to face Decay in a tag team bout. Crist returned to the company at Under Siege as Callihan and Rich Swann's mystery partner in a trios bout against The Design.

We can also expect more developments as it relates to Against All Odds, which is quickly approaching on Friday, June 9, as the last stop before Slammiversary in July.

Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.