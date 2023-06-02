GCW Set To Break Tournament Of Survival Attendance Record In Atlantic City This Weekend

GCW's annual Tournament of Survival death match tournament is always one of the biggest independent wrestling shows of the year. Monday's announcement that the tournament would include NJPW star El Desperado, who's dabbled in the death match style in the past, only served to emphasize that the show has become a notable event internationally and probably helped with late ticket sales. Sure enough, on Thursday afternoon, GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale tweeted that this Saturday evening's show will have the biggest crowd in tournament history.

"Super excited to announce that #GCWToS8 has just blown past TOS7[,] and for the 3rd straight year we will have an all time record crowd in attendance for TOS at the [S]howboat," he wrote. "Thanks everyone for the unbelievable support. See ya Saturday."

Going back to 2018's Tournament of Survival 3 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, the annual tournament has been one of the bigger-drawing independent wrestling shows of the year outside of WrestleMania weekend. Since 2019, the event has been held at what became GCW's home base venue, the Showboat hotel in Atlantic City. Due to ongoing work at the Showboat, GCW is now running a different event space in the hotel instead of the "Carousel Room" that had become their home in the building outside of shows that were run outdoors due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

The full field for the tournament, which will open with three-way matches in the quarter-finals, consists of El Desperado, GCW Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita, Pro Wrestling FREEDOMS stars Tomoya Hirata and Toru Sugiura, Joey Janela, Sawyer Wreck, Kasey Kirk, John Wayne Murdoch, both of Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo), reigning IWTV Independet Wrestling World Champion Matt Tremont, and Montreal-area veteran Green Phantom. The show streams live for FITE+ subscribers on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET.