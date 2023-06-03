GCW Tournament Of Survival 8 Results (6/3): Deathmatch Tournament For GCW Title Match

Game Changer Wrestling presented Tournament of Survival 8 from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event got underway with former GCW World Champion Nick Gage addressing the fans. The founder of Combat Zone Wrestling John Zandig brought out the trophy — Gage and Zandig ended up fighting with tubes. After that opening segment, four Tournament of Survival 8 first-round matches took place, with Ciclope defeating Green Phantom and Miedo Extremo, Toru Sugiura beating Joey Janela and Tomoya Hirata, John Wayne Murdoch emerging victorious against El Desperado and Matt Tremont, and reigning GCW Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita overcoming Sawyer Wreck and Kasey Kirk.

Following a brief intermission, 2023 Grab the Brass Ring winner Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, and Alec Price in a non-tournament Scramble Match. Tournament of Survival 8 continued with Murdoch booking his place in the finals after getting the better of Ciclope, while Yamashita picked up the win against Sugiura to face Murdoch in the tournament's closing bout.

Brandon Kirk came out to the ring before the finals match and complained about being overlooked for this year's Tournament of Survival. Lowlife Louie, who was set to be inducted into the Deathmatch Hall of Fame immediately following this event, challenged Kirk to a match at Jersey Championship Wrestling's After Dark show later this evening. Kirk stuck his middle finger up at Louie and accepted the offer while he was heading to the back. And in the main event, Yamashita defeated Murdoch to become the winner of Tournament of Survival 8. Yamashita was attacked by Sugiura, Hirata, and Jun Kasai after the bout, but she will now challenge Masha Slamovich for the GCW World Championship tomorrow night at GCW Cage of Survival 2.