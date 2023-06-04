Pat McAfee On His Experience Interviewing WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon

Interviews with Vince McMahon are rare opportunities, but Pat McAfee got to host one on his podcast. That said, McAfee told "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" that he wasn't nervous about the situation.

"I was pumped for it more so than nervous, I knew he doesn't talk to a lot of people," he said. "I being a wrestling fan a long time have obviously followed this guy's trajectory business-wise and everything else, so I felt pumped for the opportunity for sure."

Even though the interview was announced ahead of time, McAfee admitted his team never received any official confirmation about McMahon turning up. However, it ended up working out as he was given information just in time for it. "I am like, 'I just assume he's coming, I assume he's coming.' Then we get a text, 'Hey, 30 minutes out,' and it's like okay, the bird is in the sky," he said. "Then it's like, '15 minutes out,' and it's eagle has landed on the way over there ..."

A big reason for McAfee not being nervous about the situation was down to the fact he spent time talking to McMahon during his time as a "WWE SmackDown" commentator. Behind the scenes, the former NFL star spoke to McMahon about a variety of topics, and the boss was happy to answer his questions.

"I would actually just go ask Vince questions, 'Hey, why do you guys do it this way? Whenever you're talking about this decision, why do you do this?' I feel like he's naturally a teacher, I think if people approach him and ask him questions he wants to tell people why he did what he did," he said. "I think he respected the questions I was asking."



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.