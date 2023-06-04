GCW Cage Of Survival 2 Results (6/4): New GCW World Champion

Game Changer Wrestling presented Cage of Survival 2 from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The opening bout of the night saw Maki Itoh defeat Janai Kai in singles action. Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander headed to the ring immediately following Itoh's victory and spoke on the microphone, with Cardona and De Lander going on to beat Brandon and Kasey Kirk in a tag team match — Nick Gage and Itoh saved the Kirks during a post-match attack.

The action continued with El Hiji del Vikingo overcoming Ninja Mack in a one-on-one battle. A six-man tag team match then followed, with Mike Bailey and reigning GCW Tag Team Champions Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver defeating Jimmy Lloyd, Alec Price, and Jack Cartwheel. Oliver and Wayne spoke on the microphone after the match and said they wanted to defend the tag team gold against the best. Amazing Red and Brian XL came down to the ring and a title bout was agreed for GCW's show on July 14 in New York — Red and XL stole the GCW tag belts after attacking Oliver and Wayne.

The fifth match of the evening saw Ciclope and Miedo Extremo of Los Macizos get the better of Tomoya Hirata and Toru Sugiura in a deathmatch. Another deathmatch followed, with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's El Desperado defeating Joey Janela. In the main event, Blake Christian cashed in his 2023 Grab the Brass Ring contract to win the GCW World Championship. Christian — who was disguised as a camera operator at ringside — inserted himself into the Cage of Survival title match between reigning champion Masha Slamovich and Tournament of Survival 8 winner Rina Yamashita after the two wrestlers had been involved in a spot from a scaffolding.