Eric Bischoff Recalls Losing Touch With Sting After Fall Of WCW & TNA Reunion

Eric Bischoff and "The Man Called 'Sting'" shared a love of motorcycles during their time in WCW.

"We got very close, obviously the Sturgis [motorcycle rally] stuff, we rode a lot together and all that," Bischoff explained on "83 Weeks" recently, but according to the former WCW President, he ended up losing touch with the former WCW World Champion, noting that it was for no other reason than his inability to hold a conversation over the phone.

"I just kinda removed myself from the world of wrestling," Bischoff said of the period after WCW shut down, "Anybody that really knows me pretty well, including my family, knows I'm just not good on the phone ... I kinda lost touch with [Sting], not over an issue or anything, just kinda went our separate ways."

According to Bischoff, he saw the WWE Hall of Famer again on a plane before both men ended up in TNA Wrestling. "[I] talked to him on the plane, was very cordial and was like 'let's stay in touch,'" which of course neither man did until Bischoff began working for the then-Nashville-based promotion.

Sting joined TNA in 2003 after his contract with Turner Entertainment ran out following the demise of WCW. Bischoff spent some time as an on-screen character on WWE programming before eventually joining Sting in TNA in 2010, when he and Hulk Hogan both came on board the fledgling promotion to help during the short-lived time when "TNA Impact!" went head-to-head with "WWE Raw" on Monday nights.