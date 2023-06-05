Bill DeMott Says Many FCW And Indie Veterans Had Trouble Transitioning To WWE NXT

Until the opening of the WWE Performance Center in July 2013, WWE's talent development program was not run in-house. Instead, WWE would contract a wrestling school that had its own promotion to handle the program day to day, with Danny Davis's Ohio Valley Wrestling being the most famous and Steve Keirn's Florida Championship Wrestling being the last, before it was replaced by the in-house WWE Performance Center. Recently, former Performance Center head coach Bill DeMott appeared on "Developmentally Speaking" to talk about his time as a trainer, including how the changes made to the program when it was brought in-house were a difficult adjustment for many of the talent.

"The training and the preparation was gonna change, because you have a gym ... modeled after the New York Giants football team; that's how impressive this was," DeMott explained. What we implemented was: There was new talent, there's talent that had been there, and there's talent that we needed [to be] TV-ready. 'TV-ready' meaning not just for ['NXT' tapings at] Full Sail, [but] to go up to the main roster, because it was a developmental system." DeMott noted that the move to the Performance Center, with twice as many rings as well as time allotted for more promo classes and tape study classes, allowed everyone to get more personal attention from the coaches than they had in FCW.

"The change was amazing, and at the same time, it wasn't what the grizzled veterans of developmental were used to," he added. "Because now their schedule changed. It used to be you were there for three hours, and the other 21 hours a day were yours. Well now, there was expectations of 'Hey, your day may start at 8:00 [a.m.] and it's not gonna end until 4:00 [p.m.] I think that was a lot of the unhappiness of being paid $45,000, $55,000, $65,000 a year and going home, and now you were expected to actually be in the building and working on your craft."