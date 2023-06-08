Eric Bischoff Wasn't Surprised Sting Didn't Go Straight To WWE After WCW Collapse

Eric Bischoff is no stranger to the man they call Sting after they worked together in both WCW and TNA. During a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Sting was the topic of conversation, and Bischoff was asked if he was surprised Sting didn't go to WWE after WCW shut down.

"No. One of the things I really recall about him personally — and this was throughout my working relationship with Steve — Steve's very guarded," Bischoff said. "I want to say he's an introvert, but at least around the locker room, he was very guarded. Didn't really talk about it that much, to be honest with you."

Bischoff continued, "But I wasn't surprised because — I don't want to speak for him — but because Sting was so guarded, I don't want to say he didn't trust people, but I don't think he had a lot of confidence in how he would be used or utilized in WWE. Look, he had a couple conversations over the years with WWE, but he never pulled the trigger. I think it was because he just couldn't get himself to trust the process, I guess, in WWE. He just didn't feel comfortable, so it didn't surprise me."

After WWE bought WCW in 2001, Sting reportedly had talks with WWE but eventually landed in TNA in 2003. He became one of their mainstays until his departure in 2014 following the Hogan-Bischoff era. But in November 2014, Sting finally made his WWE debut at Survivor Series, allowing Dolph Ziggler to end The Authority's storyline power grip over the roster. He only had four WWE matches throughout his one-year run before suffering a career-threatening neck injury.

