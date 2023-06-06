Mike Chioda Reveals How Much He Was Making From WWE Referee Salary

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda spent over 30 years in WWE before being unceremoniously let go in 2020, and according to a new interview, Chioda was making a comfortable living before his release.

"I was making really good money," he explained on "Ten Count." "I'll tell you straight out, I was making $240,000 a year ... but I'd been there for 35 years at the time."

Compounding the situation, the former official got the news of his release came while he was dealing with the wear and tear of refereeing. "I was out on surgery. I was out hurt," Chioda expressed, stating that he was preparing to get back in shape to return to his duties. However, he then got a phone call in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with some unfortunate news about his position with WWE.

After his release, Chioda spoke to former ring announcer Tony Chimel, who had been with WWE for 38 years and was released around the same time. "It wasn't just me. People like Tony Chimel. I remember talking to [Mark] Carrano, and I said 'What the f***? You've got to be kidding me.' I know he felt bad but he didn't know what to say." Chioda says that Carrano listed names of what the former referee describes as "everybody over 30-f***ing-years-plus with the company."

Chioda had moved to Tampa, Florida to be close to the WWE Performance Center in hopes that he could transition into some kind of position whether in the office or on the road or training new referees but that never happened.