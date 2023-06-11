Ryback On The Decline Of His Relationship With Triple H In WWE

Former WWE star Ryback has never been afraid to speak his mind, and that trend continued on a recent episode of "K100" when he spoke to Konnan and Disco Inferno. During their conversation, Ryback explained what his relationship with Triple H was like.

"I've wanted to like Hunter a lot, and I think early on a lot of it was very good," Ryback said. "He was the one who came up with doing the double stack for the Shell Shock. He used to come up and we used to have conversations, and I don't know what changed on any of that. It's all a game on how things work. I can tell you, from Hunter's perspective, I think we have a lot in common and I loved him growing up."

The former Intercontinental Champion explained that a lot of his legal issues with WWE started when he was sent back to developmental after his initial run as Skip Sheffield with The Nexus. He had an "intense" phone call with Triple H while he was in FCW and declared that he was moving back to Las Vegas. Ryback believes that being a developmental talent who told an executive what he was going to do probably didn't sit well, but then things smoothed over for a while.

"We had meetings in Stamford. He helped me a lot early on, brilliant mind with everything," Ryback explained. "But toward the end, we had some heated conversations with things. I'd go through him before I'd go to Vince. I told him, 'You're the biggest disappointment in my wrestling carer. I grew up loving you and you're just a f****** disappointment.' He put his head down and said, 'Please don't say that.' But that's how I felt."

