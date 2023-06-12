Rob Van Dam On Hoping Sabu Makes It Into WWE Hall Of Fame & How It Could Happen

ECW legend Sabu recently debuted in All Elite Wrestling. "The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac" ended up being in Adam Cole's corner for his unsanctioned match against Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing. Sabu's longtime friend Rob Van Dam is hoping the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion will be considered for the WWE Hall of Fame next year, with the event set to take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — ECW's home city — during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

"Yeah, hopefully," Van Dam said on the "1 of a Kind" podcast. "Sometimes when he does interviews and stuff, you know, he's his own worst enemy. So he's gotta have a good, positive energy running for a while to make up for some times when he was really kind of burying himself. That's the best way to put it."

Sabu — who infamously leaped off the "WWE Raw" sign at the Manhattan Center in the 1990s — last appeared for WWE in 2007. The 58-year-old had signed a one-year contract with the Stamford-based promotion the previous year to become a part of the rebooted ECW brand. A month into ECW's relaunch, Sabu and Van Dam were arrested on drug charges. He continued to be a key character on the ECW brand despite getting into trouble.

After entering the 2007 Royal Rumble match, Sabu made his WrestleMania debut, successfully teaming with Tommy Dreamer, Van Dam, and The Sandman against The New Breeds' Marcus Cor Von, Elijah Burke, Kevin Thorn, and Matt Striker. Sabu was released from his WWE contract the following month.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "1 of a Kind with RVD" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.