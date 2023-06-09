Jim Ross Spells Out The Difficulties Of Working With Hulk Hogan

Jim Ross and Hulk Hogan are two names synonymous with wrestling, and yet, they somehow never worked together for an extended period. During Hogan's dominant run atop WWE, Ross was at Mid-South Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, and later WCW, and as such, never crossed paths with the iconic announcer. When Hogan jumped ship to WCW in 1994, Ross had already left for WWE. Finally, when Ross took over as WWE's Head of Talent Relations in the early 2000s, Hogan was waiting out the expiration of his WCW/Turner contract, and didn't return to WWE until 2002, by which time Ross was focused on hiring younger talents in his executive role.

On the latest "Grilling Jr,", Ross recapped King of the Ring 1993, which was an interesting event for a lot of reasons — Hogan was on his way out of WWE, and Ross was calling his first-ever WWE pay-per-view. That night, Ross watched Hogan from close quarters for the first time in his career. For Ross, it was an eye-opener, to say the least.

"It was an interesting experience because he had to be tended to," Ross recalled. "He had needs, and that happens when you're a big star. He spent a lot of time with Vince [McMahon] during that time, to work out a finish [for his match], which I didn't understand, and why it took so long. Nonetheless, I guess it's part of the routine — I don't know. Maybe, it made Hulk feel better. If it did, cool. It was an interesting day to see how business was transacted behind the scenes," Ross added. Ross was referring to Hogan dropping the WWE Championship to Yokozuna in his final televised WWE match for nearly nine years. Afterward, Hogan sat out the rest of his contract, then joined WCW in early 1994.