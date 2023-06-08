Impact Wrestling Results (06/08): Knockouts Tag Title Match, Nick Aldis In Action

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Coven (c) vs. Death Dollz

Moose & Rich Swann vs. Nick Aldis & Jonathan Gresham

Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Jason Hotch vs. Chris Bey

Champagne Singh vs. Heath

Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean

Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.