Impact Wrestling Results (06/08): Knockouts Tag Title Match, Nick Aldis In Action

The Coven posing in the ring Impact Wrestling
By Colby Applegate/June 8, 2023 7:48 pm EST

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

  • Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Coven (c) vs. Death Dollz
  • Moose & Rich Swann vs. Nick Aldis & Jonathan Gresham
  • Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
  • Jason Hotch vs. Chris Bey
  • Champagne Singh vs. Heath
  • Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean

