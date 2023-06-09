Photos: AEW's Brian Cage Crashes A Wedding

No one likes the idea of someone crashing and ruining their wedding. However, one bride and groom recently happened to be so lucky as to have "The Machine" Brian Cage show up on the scene at theirs just in time to prevent one unwanted guest from taking things over for the worse.

During an interruption to the Best Man's speech, Cage made an appearance — complete with entrance music and referee in tow. He then proceeded to take out a henchman before turning his attention to the wedding violator who paid for his scene by getting powerbombed through a nearby table in front of all the other invited guests. He secured a pinfall over his new opponent and was awarded with a championship title that he ended up relinquishing to the groom as they celebrated the intruder's demise.

"Soooo about last weekend......def an interesting event took place! The machine became the wedding crasher terminator," he said on Instagram. "Congrats to @jbaker_sy_productions and his bride Angela. Best wishes on the rest of your life together."





While wrestlers have made a little extra money with side gigs like Cameo and Twitch, Cage has opened up a new revenue stream for his fellow ringmates looking for another hustle: wedding enforcer.