Hulk Hogan On How Professional Wrestling Has Changed As An Industry

As a man who dominated the two greatest "boom" periods in wrestling history, Hulk Hogan is as qualified as anyone to break down the changes the industry has undergone over the years. Talking with "Full Send Podcast," Hogan did exactly that, but prefaced his comments by emphasizing that he had no intention of "knocking the product" put out by promotions such as WWE and AEW.

"I think the biggest difference would be two things: the internet stuff, you know, because I sold a ton of merchandise with no internet, Amazon, or any of that stuff. It was always venue-related [sales] or mail-order stuff. So, I sold a ton of merch over the years, and am still selling like crazy. So, I'd say the internet is the biggest difference." As for the second biggest change, Hogan says the industry has moved away from the model of featuring "one big attraction," and instead focuses on an ensemble of men's and women's wrestlers.

"I think the star now is the production of the show," Hogan added. "Because I see the guys wrestle, and if one gets hurt, there's another from the Performance Center that just slides right in and takes his place. They're all the same size, have pretty much the same color of hair, and have their clothes made by the same seamstress. They learn to wrestle from the same group of trainers. When I got into the business, we all learned by wrestling every night by getting our asses beat up. We didn't do forward rolls with helmets on, with doctors, masseuses, and trainers [for assistance]. If you hurt your thumb, you go to an X-Ray machine. 'Take four weeks off, you broke your nail.' It's different now, you know?"