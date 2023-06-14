Chris Harris Discusses Why His Physique Changed In WWE

After mostly remaining silent about it for many years, "Wildcat" Chris Harris has finally addressed his WWE run. The TNA legend spoke to Conrad Thompson on "False Finish" after Bruce Prichard recently looked back at Harris' time as Braden Walker and said that he just couldn't do it. But according to the former NWA Tag Team Champion, the problems he faced were largely due to a lack of communication, and out of all these issues, one of the biggest was what WWE expected from Harris in terms of his look.

Unlike his leaner, more chiseled days earlier in his career, Harris thought that he needed to put on some size before arriving in WWE so he could stand toe-to-toe with the other big men like Big Show, Kane, and Mark Henry who dominated the promotion. Since no one told him otherwise as he spent time in FCW to prepare for his television debut, he chose to make changes that didn't pay off in the way he hoped.

"What people might be shocked to hear is that [it] was my choice [to put on more weight]," he said. "I didn't let myself go. Honestly, I was probably working out harder during this time than I ever had before because I did have that mentality... I will say maybe that was the wrong choice... I was changing my workout to where I could put on a lot more size than I had before. I got more on my gut than I wanted to, but I just felt like that it was something that I needed to do to try to get that attention."