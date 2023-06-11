Chris Harris Responds To Bruce Prichard's Criticism Of His WWE Run

For many years, "Wildcat" Chris Harris' WWE run was used as a punchline for the way Vince McMahon would treat top stars who came from rival promotions. As part of America's Most Wanted with "Cowboy" James Storm, Harris had a successful run in TNA. But when he made the jump to WWE in 2008, he became the generic Braden Walker, who was released from his contract after only two televised appearances on the ECW brand thanks to general manager Teddy Long's New Superstar Initiative.

Harris' entire WWE presentation was a far cry from the athlete that captivated wrestling fans in the Impact Zone from 2002 to 2008. According to Bruce Prichard on a recent installment of "Something to Wrestle" (via 411mania), this was because the former tag team champion didn't have the necessary tools to succeed in WWE. The executive recalled how the competitor had trouble with every single take of the pre-tape that introduced his character ahead of his debut match against Armando Estrada. Prichard shared that Mr. McMahon was even called in to try to make the segment presentable for the WWE Universe.

"Usually if I get called in, it's usually bad and usually I can work through it. I reached a point where it's like, 'Hey Vince, I need help here because I don't know what to do on this one.' Vince came in and after maybe ten, fifteen minutes of working with him realize that yeah this isn't going to work.

Over the years, Harris has remained mostly silent about this part of his career. However, after Prichard's comments, Conrad Thompson gave the TNA legend the opportunity to fully share his side of the story on a very special podcast.