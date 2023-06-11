WWE's Gable Steveson Says His 'Time Is Coming' Soon

Gabe Steveson has yet to make his in-ring debut as a WWE Superstar, but the Olympic champion has promised fans that it's coming. In a recent interview with Associated Press, Steveson provided an update on his current status and teased his imminent arrival on television.

"I am still doing my thing," he said. "I have changed my diet, my body appearance. I wanted to be the best thing ever so when I did go on TV, it was going to be a sight that nobody has seen before. My time is coming and it's coming sooner than a lot of people think."

In recent times, Steveson has been vocal about his desire to appear on television. Previously, he said that he's starting to get the hang of his in-ring psychology, timing, and other facets of the business. Furthermore, Steveson hopes WWE officials have noticed him flourishing at the Performance Center.

However, while Steveson wants to make an impact in WWE, he hasn't forgotten about his amateur wrestling roots. While speaking to Associated Press, he also revealed that he wants to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

"I need to have that Paris experience in front of a packed house," he said. "I need to have them see what it's like to see Gable Steveson in person. Having been in Tokyo and having no fans was — it was okay because I still won an Olympic gold. But I want to have that experience of having my family in the front row. They need to see it live."