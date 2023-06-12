WWE SmackDown Levels Off While AEW Rampage Drops In Friday Nielsen Ratings

Featuring a celebration of Roman Reigns' 1,000th day as world champion and coming off of the latest Bloodline angle at WWE Night of Champions, the June 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown" did one of its best Nielsen ratings in recent years, a 41% increase from the previous week in the key demo with a less significant but still sizable increase overall. Meanwhile, "AEW Rampage" hadn't exactly returned to previous levels since returning to its regular time slot after seven weeks of live sports preemptions. With Reigns not on "SmackDown" and "Rampage" continuing to be serve as a distinct B-show relative to "Dynamite," how did ratings hold up a week after The Tribal Chief pulled such a huge number?

According to reporting from ShowBuzzDaily as well as Wrestlenomics on both their Twitter and Patreon pages, "SmackDown" averaged approximately 2,278,000 viewers across its two hours (down 11% from the previous week), approximately 783,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 18% from the week prior). The latter number translates to a 0.60 rating in 18 to 49, trailing behind only ABC's NBA Finals coverage in that demo among Friday's cable originals and broadcast prime-time programming.

"Rampage," meanwhile, averaged 291,000 viewers across its 60 minutes (down 18% from the previous week), approximately 130,000 of which were in the key demo (down 13% from the week prior). The latter number translates to a 0.10 rating in 18 to 49, which earned it 27th place among ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of the day's cable originals. This was the lowest total viewership in the history of the show's regular time slot (Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT) and the second-lowest in the key demo, just behind the December 2 episode, which did a 0.08 rating.

The NBA Finals on ABC averaged 10,414,000 viewers with a 3.23 rating in 18 to 49.