MVP Talks Possible WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Montel Vontavious Porter is a multi-faceted WWE star, famous not only for his in-ring accomplishments but also for his resume as a manager of The Hurt Business and "The Nigerian Giant" Omos. But would he call himself a future first ballot WWE Hall of Famer?

"I think it's fair," MVP told Peter Rosenberg on the "Cheap Heat" podcast. "My question, is do I go in twice? Do I go in once as a wrestler, then again as a manager?"

MVP's question isn't without precedent. There's a bevy of WWE Hall of Famers that have been inducted more than once.

"Booker T got two," MVP said. "Ric Flair got, what? Three or four?"

Flair and Booker T have both been inducted twice, as have Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Scott Hall.

For his part, Rosenberg tried to make the case that he should be the one to induct MVP during one of his two potential HOF ceremonies, but MVP seemed nonplussed at the suggestion.

"Paul Heyman inducts me," MVP countered forcefully. When Rosenberg countered, suggesting that Heyman would be busy inducting Brock Lesnar, or for other reasons, MVP responded, "Matt Hardy."

MVP and Hardy had a famous feud over the WWE United States Championship in the mid-2000s that featured a WWE Tag Team Championship run for the two rivals, in a classic case of mismatched partners who found success despite their animosity. The storyline even featured a boxing match on "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" that involved boxing legend Evander Holyfield.