Sabu Says WWE Legend Has Done More For Him Than Nearly Anyone In Wrestling

Sabu and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley have crossed paths several times in the ring, with a televised bout taking place on "ECW Hardcore TV" in 1994, which saw "The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac" pick up the victory against Foley's Cactus Jack persona. Sabu recently spoke about his admiration for "The Hardcore Legend."

"You know, he's done so much for me," Sabu said during a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles. "He done more for me in the business than — the only one who's done more than him is my uncle [The Original Sheik]. Honest to god, he's done so much for me."

Sabu said an appreciation show was held in Japan when he got sick in the past, with Foley donating money from the sale of his WWF Championship belt and his plaid shirt, which both raised a combined total of $16,000. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion felt mixed feelings when Foley gifted him the cash he had raised. Sabu went on to say that he would pay Foley back at some point.

Sabu recently debuted for AEW. The 58-year-old — who last performed in the ring in the summer of 2021 — appeared on the May 24 episode of "Dynamite," where it was revealed that he would be in Adam Cole's corner for his unsanctioned match with Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing. Sabu was officially given the title of special guest enforcer for that pay-per-view bout.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Golden Ring Collectibles with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.