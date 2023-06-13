Alba Fyre On The Influx Of Scots In WWE: 'We're Everywhere'

Scotland hasn't been an invading force since 1745 when Jacobite forces invaded England before being swiftly cut down at the Battle of Culloden. In the past few years though, more than a few Scottish talent have come to WWE and made their presence felt — a small takeover of their own.

"We're everywhere, at least one Scot on every brand," former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre told The Sunday Post. "That's incredible to us." Fyre says that when WWE signed former Divas Champion Paige, most wrestlers from England and Scotland assumed that WWE had filled their quota for female talent from the U.K. "Then Nikki [Cross] went and we were like, 'They've got a Scot now, they definitely don't need us.' For whatever reasons, that's all changed really quickly."

"We're like a wee gang that push each other to be better," Fyre's tag partner Isla Dawn added, noting that fellow Scottish Superstars wait behind the curtain after matches to show their support to one another. According to Fyre, her and Dawn both relish the idea of imbuing their characters with Scottish folklore.

"Whether it's fully true to history or not, we're creating a character," Fyre said, "a story."

Many U.K. talents have come stateside with the closure of "NXT UK," which officially shuttered in September 2022. A planned relaunch as "NXT Europe" was reportedly in the works, but there have been no details or further developments on that becoming a reality any time soon.