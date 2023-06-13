WWE NXT Live Coverage 6/13 - We Hear From Bron Breakker, Six-Man Tag Team Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on June 13, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

After calling out Seth "Freakin" Rollins at the end of last week's show in an effort to receive a World Heavyweight Championship match, Bron Breakker has something on his mind to share tonight. The former "NXT" Champion is not the only one who has had their eye on Rollins' title, as Finn Balor will be facing "The Visionary" at Money In The Bank on July 1 after throwing out the challenge on last night's edition of "WWE Raw".

Baron Corbin is set to go one-on-one against Ilja Dragunov following his victory over Trick Williams last week. Corbin's intentions of securing himself an "NXT" Championship match with Williams' ally Carmelo Hayes have been well documented over the past few weeks, and Dragunov made it clear that he was looking for the same after the two came face-to-face last week.

Thea Hail became the new Number One Contender for Tiffany Stratton's "NXT" Women's Championship after eliminating Cora Jade and Dana Brooke in a Battle Royal last week. Tonight, Jade seeks her retribution as she goes head-to-head with Hail. Elsewhere in the women's division, Roxanne Perez squares off with Tatum Paxley after encountering one another in the aforementioned Battle Royal.

Mustafa Ali, Tyler Bate, and North American Champion Wes Lee will join forces to take on Schism's Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler in Six-Man tag team action. Gacy and the rest of Schism has had it out for Lee since coming up short against Lee in a Triple Threat North American Championship at "NXT Battleground" last month, and Lee has found reinforcements in Bate and Ali over the past few weeks.

Dabba-Kato is set for action against Axiom and SCRYPTS in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Axiom aided SCRYPTS in picking up a win over Dabba-Kato last week, but the former rivals suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Dabba-Kato. Teammates Edris Enofé and Malik Blade will also collide in singles competition in an effort to get to know one another as tag team partners better.