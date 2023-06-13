Former WWF Star Nailz Making First Public Appearance In Decades

Former WWF star Nailz will be making his first public appearance in decades, according to a report from PWInsider. Nailz will be appearing at WrestleCon's Destination Detriot on August 4 and 5. It will be happening over WWE SummerSlam weekend. Nailz is set to be the lead guest at the event and will be making himself available for signings and photo ops.

Over the next year, Nailz will also be working with Highspots on several projects and will be getting his own figure through the action figure line Major Bendies. It was also revealed that in a few weeks, a three-hour sit-down shoot interview will be released on the Highspots.tv website.

Nailz is probably best known for his short stint in WWE in the early 1990s, where he feuded with future WWE Hall of Famer The Big Boss Man. Toward the end of 1992, he was let go from the company due to a real-life backstage altercation with Vince McMahon, which led to his termination and multiple lawsuits.

After WWE, Nailz had a stint in New Japan-Pro Wrestling, where he teamed with another future WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons in a tag team tournament, Super Grade Tag League IV. The last time Nailz was involved in a match was back in 2001 at a Wrestling In The USA event. He began his pro wrestling career in 1984 under the ring name Kevin Kelly in the American Wrestling Association.