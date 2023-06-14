Billy Gunn Compares AEW's Malakai Black To The Undertaker And Kane In WWE

Billy Gunn recently compared his and The Acclaimed's "Scissor Me" catchphrase and hand gesture to D-Generation X's "Suck It" crotch chop. In the same interview, with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" podcast, he was asked if he would refer to Malakai Black as a modern-day version of The Undertaker or Kane, a question that got Gunn pondering about the greatest supernatural characters in pro wrestling history.

"I don't know if I'd compare him to those two, but he is very special," Gunn said of Black. "Let's face it: Taker and Kane are on another level, they're unreachable in my opinion. They're two of the greatest of all time. I'm not saying that diminishes Malakai Black, either. Malakai is special in his own way.

"Is he special in this era? Yeah. Can he be that [supernatural] character in this era? Of course, he can. Anybody can, if they just have that drive and that thing to them, and he's just so good at what he does, he's very intelligent, and he's very good at putting things together like storylines and his group and stuff. So, yeah, I think he can be that guy."

At one point, during Black's WWE run, many fans had clamored for him and The Undertaker to cross paths — in some capacity — on WWE programming. Unfortunately, that never happened as "The Phenom" was on the verge of retirement when Black was called up to WWE's main roster.

Despite them not collaborating on television, Black did receive advice from The Undertaker on ways to sustain aspects of his character and ways to get fans invested in his mystical on-screen presence, as revealed by Black himself. According to Black, Taker urged him to never have fans look at him as "just a regular guy" and that he had to take the onus to sell his persona.