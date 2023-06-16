Bruce Prichard Contrasts Goldust With The Natural Dustin Rhodes

Long before AEW took shots at WWE to presumably catch the attention of fans, WWE did the same during its Monday Night Wars against WCW. On an episode of "WWE Raw" in the summer of 1997, Goldust — almost randomly — began identifying himself as a family man. Through a sitdown interview alongside his wife Terri, he began speaking on the influence his father, the great Dusty Rhodes, had on his career, and the pressures he had to deal with.

The interview segment made references to his run as "The Natural" in WCW, not to mention cast Dusty in a poor light, which was presumably due to his father still serving as a WCW executive.

Bruce Prichard, a member of WWE's creative team at the time, was admittedly not a fan of WWE making references to a WCW employee. Recapping the controversial segment on his "Something to Wrestling" podcast, Prichard said that WWE made the wrong call by killing the outlandish Goldust character Dustin had portrayed masterfully.

"I didn't like taking Goldust out of the Goldust character," Prichard began. "I knew Dustin wanted to do this, and felt very strongly that there were real feelings and emotions about the Goldust character and Dusty. I just felt that the reason Goldust was Goldust, was because it was a persona Dustin could put on and be someone else. I think he was better at portraying a character than he was as The Natural."

"That Goldust character was so rich, flamboyant, and all-consuming," Prichard continued. "When you take it off of him, he becomes a normal guy. He wasn't interesting, right off the bat, in my opinion. I thought Dustin had come so far in the character work he had done, that when you stripped all that away, all of a sudden, he was a regular guy. I don't think people paid money to see a regular guy next door."