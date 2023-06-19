Mark Henry Says This WWE Legend 'Was A Father To All Of Us'

Mark Henry might be a veteran of the locker room currently, imparting his wisdom to others, but when he was younger it was Ron Simmons who took up that mentorship role. "The World's Strongest Man" said on the latest "Busted Open Radio" that Simmons raised him and others in the locker room.

"He was a father to all of us," is how Henry described the WWE Hall Of Famer. He praised him for protecting the younger generation from themselves when they were unruly. The two spent plenty of time together during their time in the Nation Of Domination, where Henry was able to learn from Simmons firsthand.

"He was like, 'Look, this is not how it's supposed to be. You're gonna brick yourselves,'" Henry said. "He was like, 'It's about longevity,' I always try to imitate him but he's impossible to imitate, 'You understand me? When I tell you what I told you, you need to pay attention...' To be a historical influence on not just me but on hundreds and maybe even thousands of wrestlers I appreciate that."

Bully Ray echoed the sentiments that Henry has regarding Simmons and had only positives to share about the Hall of Famer, who he got to share the ring with plenty of times when The Dudley Boyz arrived in WWE.

"I don't even know if me and Mark can put into words how much Ron Simmons meant to the locker room, meant to the industry, what kind of a friend he is, what kind of a mentor," he said. "I can't say enough good things about him."

