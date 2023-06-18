Rob Van Dam On How A WCW Offer Helped Him Succeed In ECW

Rob Van Dam and ECW were early beneficiaries of an Internet rumor, and the brief run that RVD had as "Mr. Monday Night" on "WWE Raw" in 1997 wouldn't have happened if not for said rumor. On a recent episode of "One of a Kind," RVD revealed that an online leak regarding an offer he received from WCW gave him the leverage to negotiate a new ECW contract, thereby laying the groundwork for ECW to invade WWE in 1997.

As the story goes, RVD was admittedly "offended" at not being booked by Paul Heyman for Barely Legal — ECW's inaugural pay-per-view — and was on the verge of walking out of the promotion. Shortly before Barely Legal, RVD would visit a WCW show in Savannah, Georgia, where he was offered a contract by Eric Bischoff. The leak would instantly find its way into the dirt sheets, causing Heyman to call for an emergency meeting.

"Paul said, 'Is there anything I can do to make you want to stay?' That's not a bad way to start negotiations, especially since I really didn't want to go," RVD recalled. "I loved the ECW style, it was my favorite and the most fun that I'd ever had. I appreciated how my efforts were making a difference, not just in ECW, but also, you know, in an outer wave [in] the whole industry, because everyone's watching ECW and is influenced by it. The company is growing so much, we're hot, and the crowds are doubling. I'm like, 'Man, I would rather stay and be the whole F'N show than be a cog in the wheel [in WCW].'"