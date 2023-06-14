WWE NXT Ratings Down Just 6% Opposite Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Victory

The NBA and NHL playoff season is finally over, with the last leg ending Tuesday night when the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in dominant fashion over the Florida Panthers, closing out the series at four games to one after a 9-3 Game 5 victory. Opposite that was this week's "WWE NXT," where the biggest occurrence involved World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins accepting Bron Breakker's challenge for a title match next week at the newly-announced Gold Rush.

According to reporting from ShowBuzzDaily as well as Wrestlenomics on both their Twitter and Patreon pages, the June 13 "NXT" averaged 581,000 viewers across its 128 minutes (down 6% from last week), approximately 205,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 7% from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.16 rating in 18 to 49, which earned "NXT" eighth place among ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of Wednesday's cable originals. The Stanley Cup Finals on TNT averaged 2,468,000 viewers overall and a 0.79 rating in the key demo, with a simulcast on TruTV averaging 253,000 viewers and a 0.08 in 18 to 49. Given the strong competition, "NXT" dropping well within Nielsen's stated 10% margin of error can be viewed as a positive sign.

For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "NXT" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, all of the changes in either direction were within the margin of error with one exception: Female viewers aged 12 to 34, which increased by 25%.

With hockey and basketball playoff competition over for 2023, the ratings for the Gold Rush special event unfolding over the next two weeks and featuring Rollins vs. Breakker and several other championship matches will certainly be something to watch.