Hiroshi Tanahashi Challenges MJF To World Title Match At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

The second annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card continued to take shape on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," First, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA issued an open challenge to anyone on the AEW roster for the June 25 card in Toronto, and that was quickly followed by the announcement that his American counterpart, MJF, would be defending his AEW World Championship against longtime NJPW top star Hiroshi Tanahashi.

"It's NJPW's Master of the Century, Hiroshi Tanahashi," began a promo sent in by the NJPW star. "MJF, as long as you're champion, the belt doesn't shine like it should. Last year at Forbidden Door, I came this close to beating [Jon] Moxley for the AEW title. So this year, at Forbidden Door, MJF, face me one on one."

Renee Paquette then caught up with MJF as he was being tended to in the trainer's room, where she told him that AEW CEO Tony Khan had made the match official.

"I'm gonna say no to that one, actually," MJF replied. "Don't feel like giving a world title shot to some rando from a rinky-dink indie fed in Japan. As far as Tony Khan 'booking' me for a matchup, it wouldn't be the first time I no-showed [something] somebody booked me for. So ... yeah. Tanahashi! [blows raspberry and gives a thumbs-down gesture] Sorry! No can do, bud!"

Presumably, the story doesn't end there, but for now, the match is not yet official for Forbidden Door — at least as far as MJF is concerned.