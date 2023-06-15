Reported Details On Highly Anticipated CM Punk-ESPN Interview

With each day, more controversy bubbles to the surface as AEW nears the premiere of "AEW Collision" on Saturday. With "AEW Dynamite" in the rearview mirror and nothing but a pre-taped "AEW Rampage" between now and "Collision's" debut, many believed AEW was free and clear, but the dark clouds of consternation have once again formed. Earlier today, Wade Keller made a cryptic comment about possible news coming out that would not look favorably on former AEW World Champion CM Punk, and Fightful Select has since clarified Keller's warning.

Per Fightful, an interview between Punk and ESPN is set to be released sometime soon, and while the interview was monitored by AEW, Punk reportedly spoke in a way that "would blur the lines, and create buzz for upcoming shows." There is no specific quote given that could cause the acrimony, but Punk is said to speak on a number of topics, including his feelings about The Elite, with whom Punk quarreled after All Out 2022, leading to his hiatus from the company, which is set to end at the "Collision" premiere. News of Punk's comments apparently spread at last night's "Dynamite" from second-hand sources, and was met with great resentment from unnamed parties.

Also mentioned in the report are plans for Punk to face NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion KENTA at Forbidden Door, but Punk reportedly isn't thrilled with the idea, although it is suggested there could be more to this part of the report than "meets the eye." KENTA has asked for a match against Punk multiple times due to Punk's use of the Go-2-Sleep finisher that was created by KENTA.