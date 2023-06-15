Impact Wrestling Results (6/15): Motor City Machine Guns Speak, Moose Vs. Rich Swann

The show kicks off with a video recapping how Alex Shelley beat Steve Maclin for the World title at Against All Odds.

The Motor City Machine Guns both make their way out with their new gold. Sabin says it felt like he dreamt waking up after AAO and they both had gold, but not just tag gold. Sabin became a nine-time X-Division Champ, and Shelley won his first world title. Shelley says he ugly cried because winning the title finally made him feel like he was good enough. Shelley names Okada, Jay White, Young Bucks, Trey Miguel, Kushida, and Seth Rollins as people who had their turn. Sabin declares this is the Machine Gun era of Impact.

Nick Aldis makes his way down while smiling. He apologizes for interrupting but has something he wants to get off his chest. He called his shot, Shelley called his, and everyone was there to congratulate him, including Aldis. He credits Shelley for pulling him up back in the day, which launched him into his own world title reign. Now Aldis plans on winning the title at Slammiversary. Trey Miguel comes out and says he's gassy from all the smoke they keep blowing up each other. Trey says they forgot about him when talking about the Impact Mount Rushmore. Sabin tells him to shut up and says he has to earn respect.

Kenny King, flanked by Sheldon Jean, is out next and calls Sabin a jerk for discrediting Trey. Sabin challenges them to 3-on-3. Gisele Shaw's music hits next as Shaw, Evans, and Vidal come down. Shaw says what Kenny said really rings true — the spotlight should be hers, but instead it's Trinity's... just like what happened with Aldis and the Guns. Shaw asks Shelley if he deserves all of this. Alex says "yup." He says there was no carpet for them and have been here for decades. He says it sounds like her problem is with Trinity.

Trinity comes out next. She says she's here for Shelley's class and wants to see Shaw get schooled. Vidal gets in face and Trinity threatens to punch him in the face again. Deonna Purrazzo comes out and announces she has surpassed 500 days as cumulative champion. She wants to be involved if people are talking about getting knocked out. Trinity reminds Deonna that she's only champ until Slammiversary. Aldis chimes in with a similar statement. Santino Marella interrupts and books a 5 on 5 main event for tonight.