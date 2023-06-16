AEW Rampage Live Coverage 6/16 - Mixed Trios Match, Konosuke Takeshita Vs. Bandido

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on June 16, 2023, coming to you from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.!

Ahead of his match against Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on June 25 at Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay will join forces with United Empire teammates Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb to take on CHAOS' Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Rocky Romero. Ospreay ambushed Omega at the tail-end of Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" following a trios match between Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite.

After joining forces with The Lucha Brothers to defeat Ethan Page, Big Bill, and Lee Moriarty during last week's "Rampage", Bandido looks to score another victory as he goes one-on-one with Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita has been making waves in AEW since aligning himself with Don Callis and helping the aforementioned Blackpool Combat Club win their Anarchy In The Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing.

Aubrey Edwards may be best known as a referee in AEW, but tonight she will lace up her boots as she teams up with Mark Briscoe and Papa Briscoe to face Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett in mixed trios action. The issues between Edwards and Karen have been well documented over the past few weeks, beginning late last month after Karen took a guitar shot Edwards at Double or Nothing.

Taya Valkyrie last competed in an AEW ring on May 28 for the TBS Championship, but ultimately fell short to Jade Cargill. Tonight, she looks to bounce back from the loss as she squares off with Trish Adora in her return to action. Valkyrie has been vying for another shot at the TBS Championship since Kris Statlander dethroned Cargill at the aforementioned pay-per-view following her match.