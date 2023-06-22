GUNTHER Credits NXT UK For Allowing Him To Grow Into Himself In WWE

"I think it was a good time for me to figure out myself even more and grow into myself," GUNTHER said while reflecting on his time as part of the "WWE NXT UK" roster during a conversation with "Kick Rocks."

GUNTHER made his debut with WWE as part of that show and he dominated throughout his time on the brand, holding the "NXT UK" Championship for an impressive 870 days. However, his run wasn't all smooth sailing as he had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as the face of the brand, which led to one of his most famous matches against Ilja Dragunov.

"I think that match with Ilja I had, the first one, I'm not sure if it would've gotten that popular if it didn't happen in an empty arena without any background noise and the noise that audience makes," he said. "I think the surroundings of that match made it that much special."

GUNTHER admitted that it was a challenge to compete during the pandemic when there were no fans, but he also stressed that he always tries to just focus on what he can control in a situation to try and make the best out of things. That is why his time on the roster was important for his own growth, even if he felt it went on a little too long.

"That was a very important time for me, personally to develop myself even more," he said. "I think there was a time then after that where I felt like I outgrew it a little bit then it took a little bit until I arrived on the main roster and since then I'm continuing what I did before."

