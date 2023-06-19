Former NXT Talent Anya Zova Calls WWE Developmental 'Toxic' And Riddled With Politics

Anya Zova — real name Anna Bogomazova — signed a developmental contract with WWE in August 2012. The Soviet Union-born actress and comedian was let go by the Stamford-based promotion the following year shortly after reportedly breaking her arm during training. Zova filed a lawsuit against WWE in March 2017, claiming the organization did not train its inexperienced talent properly — the complaint was said to have been voluntarily dismissed three months later. The 33-year-old has opened up about her time with the company.

"Honestly, anytime you hear that there's a coach wants to talk to you, you know either you're in trouble or what's gonna happen?" Zova said on the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast. "And if you see a call coming in from Canyon [Ceman] on your phone, you're like, 'Oh, am I getting fired?'

"I agree with you [podcast host Bryan Asbury] and there are so many guys that didn't get the chance that you said they deserve, just because there's such a limited — I think now it's more time on TV, right? There's the 'NXT' division, stuff like that, but it's still limited. Only now, after living in the States for, like, 10 years, I understand the politics, and I suck at it still. But there's so much politics in WWE. You just have to be this type of a person who understands the politics ... you just have to be good. Like, you have to be professional, perform, and deliver.

"And in WWE, besides being good and know what you do, you need to be good at politics, and for me, that was the hardest part. I've seen so many guys struggling with it as well. You have to be smart with who you're friends with. You have to be smart how you talk to your coaches. It's, yeah, it's a lot."