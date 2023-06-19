WWE Raw Live Coverage 6/19 - Logan Paul Returns, Money In The Bank Qualifier

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on June 19, 2023, coming to you live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio!

Logan Paul will be making his highly anticipated return to WWE programming tonight. "The Social Media Megastar" last competed in the ring at Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California, ultimately falling short to reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Natalya came up short against WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions last month, and has been doing a lot of self-reflection since. Tonight, she has an opportunity to redeem herself as the duo go one-on-one in a non-title match.

Elsewhere in the women's division, another entrant in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match will be determined as WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus squares off with former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez. The winner will join Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, and either Bayley or Shotzi at The O2 Arena in London, England on July 1.

Despite losing to Damian Priest in a Money In The Bank Qualifier match last Monday, Matt Riddle looks to pick up a win tonight as he takes on Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser and his Imperium teammates GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci have taken issue with Riddle over the past few weeks, with the two parties encountering and blindsiding one another on a number of occasions.

Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura will face Bronson Reed as the two look to settle their score.