The Good Brothers Praise Chicken Farm Invasion Storyline With The Briscoes

The Good Brothers know good brothers when they see them, and according to the former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions, the Briscoe Brothers were as good as brothers get.

"We didn't spend as much time with The Briscoes as everybody else but I think getting to know 'em, I just know they were full, complete brothers to the max," Karl Anderson said on a special "Talk N' Shop" episode.

"But one of my fondest Impact memories over the two years were when we were shooting that stuff and doing that angle with them, and we go down to Delaware and Sandy Fork, and out of the gate we're like, 'it's an off-day, but then we gotta land and drive 2.5 hours, but they're cool ... we should be at home.' By the time we pulled into the driveway and we got out of the rental car, we were glad to be there," said the former "Raw" Tag Team Champion.

Luke Gallows chimed in that their time at the Briscoes' chicken farm was "one of the most fun things that I'd ever done in pro wrestling."

In the famous segment, The Good Brothers learned just how tough life on a chicken farm can be, with Gallows at one point chasing chickens, only for one of the chickens to escape his grasp. According to The Good Brothers, not long after the segment, Mark Briscoe "dispatched" the chicken in question.

The former IWGP Tag Team Champions were unable to properly eulogize Jay Briscoe, who passed away tragically earlier this year, noting that they simply can't control their emotions when it comes to death, instead opting to tell Jay they miss the former ROH Champion.